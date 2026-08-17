Ben Rice News: Delivers go-ahead blast in win
Rice went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.
After going hitless in his first four at-bats, Rice came through when it mattered most, launching a tie-breaking two-run homer in the 10th inning to produce what proved to be the winning runs. The blast was a welcome result for Rice, who entered Sunday mired in an awful August stretch, batting just .091 across 13 games. Despite the recent struggles, his 33 home runs rank third in the American League. On the season, Rice is slashing .251/.344/.533 with 20 doubles, three triples, 78 RBI, 76 runs scored and three steals across 509 plate appearances.
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