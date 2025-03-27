Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Filling DH role in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 8:32am

Rice is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth in Thursday's opener versus the Brewers.

The Yankees will use Trent Grisham in center field, Cody Bellinger in right field and Aaron Judge at designated hitter some days until Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) returns. However, Rice should get the bulk of the DH duties versus righties, and he will be in there for Opening Day.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
