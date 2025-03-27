Ben Rice News: Filling DH role in opener
Rice is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth in Thursday's opener versus the Brewers.
The Yankees will use Trent Grisham in center field, Cody Bellinger in right field and Aaron Judge at designated hitter some days until Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) returns. However, Rice should get the bulk of the DH duties versus righties, and he will be in there for Opening Day.
