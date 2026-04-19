Ben Rice News: Fourth straight game with homer

Rice went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

Rice's second-inning homer marked his fourth consecutive game with a long ball. The 27-year-old first baseman was a popular breakout candidate entering 2026, and he's delivered on those expectations to this point. Through 84 plate appearances, Rice is slashing .338/.476/.800 with eight big flies, six doubles, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored.