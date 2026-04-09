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Ben Rice News: Getting start against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Rice is starting at first base and batting fifth in Thursday's game versus the Athletics.

Rice was not in the lineup the first time the Yankees faced a lefty earlier this season, but he's in there Thursday rather than Paul Goldschmidt against southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Springs is not a hard thrower and has reverse splits in his career, and it's that type of lefty Rice is likely to get opportunities against.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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