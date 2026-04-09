Ben Rice News: Getting start against lefty
Rice is starting at first base and batting fifth in Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
Rice was not in the lineup the first time the Yankees faced a lefty earlier this season, but he's in there Thursday rather than Paul Goldschmidt against southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Springs is not a hard thrower and has reverse splits in his career, and it's that type of lefty Rice is likely to get opportunities against.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More