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Ben Rice News: Goes deep again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:53pm

Rice went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in an 8-2 win over Miami on Friday.

Rice logged most of his production late in the contest, cranking a solo homer to right field in the seventh inning and adding a two-run double in the eighth. The powerful first baseman is off to a great start this season, slashing .409/.500/.864 with two homers while leading the Yankees in both runs (seven) and RBI (eight). He's started six of New York's seven games so far, with one of those starts coming as the DH, and even with Paul Goldschmidt in the mix at first base, it seems likely that manager Aaron Boone will get Rice's bat in the lineup nearly every day.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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