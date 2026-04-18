Ben Rice News: Homer streak at three games
Rice went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 13-4 win over the Royals.
Kansas City tried to pitch around the red-hot slugger, but Rice got hold of a Noah Cameron fastball in the third inning and drove it 398 feet into the second deck in right field at Yankee Stadium. Rice has gone yard in three straight games, and on the season he's slashing .339/.468/.774 with six doubles, seven homers, 17 RBI and 19 runs in 20 contests.
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