Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Homers again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Rice went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Rice gave the Yankees an early lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning before adding a single and scoring a run in the eighth. It marked his second straight game with a homer and his sixth overall this season. While he's sitting against most lefties to open the campaign, the 27-year-old is slashing an impressive .339/.459/.746 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and one steal across 74 plate appearances.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago