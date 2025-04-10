Ben Rice News: Homers out of leadoff spot

Rice went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win against Detroit.

Rice broke a scoreless tie with a two-run shot to center field in the seventh inning. The second-year slugger batted in the leadoff spot for New York, which he's done four times in the team's past seven games. Rice has been very productive to begin the campaign, slashing .306/.419/.667 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, four RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases through 43 plate appearances. His 25.6 percent strikeout rate isn't ideal, but Rice has balanced the punchouts with a 16.3 percent walk rate.