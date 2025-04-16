Ben Rice News: Idle vs. southpaw

Rice is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Royals on Wednesday.

Rice has faced off against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll take a seat Wednesday with the Royals sending southpaw Kris Bubic to the mound. With Rice beginning the contest in the dugout, Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter while Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez man the outfield. Rice has started the season slashing .273/.385/.618 with 10 walks, two stolen bases, 12 runs scored, five home runs and seven RBI in 65 plate appearances.