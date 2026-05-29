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Ben Rice News: Launches long ball in four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rice went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, two total RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Rice is locked in with three straight multi-hit efforts, each including at least one extra-base hit. He's added six RBI in that span as well. The 27-year-old has gone 20-for-67 (.299) over his last 16 contests, and he's batting .303 with a 1.047 OPS, 17 homers, 39 RBI, 42 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 52 games this season. Rice established himself last year, but he's in a full-on breakout campaign in 2026.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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