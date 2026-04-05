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Ben Rice News: Launches third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Rice went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, three walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

Rice put the Yankees ahead early with a 410-foot blast off Pete Fairbanks in the first inning. The first baseman has been on a tear to open the year, logging at least one hit in seven of his first eight games. Overall, Rice is 10-for-27 with seven extra-base hits (including three homers), 11 RBI and a 1.380 OPS through his first 36 plate appearances.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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