Ben Rice News: Launches third homer
Rice went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, three walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Marlins.
Rice put the Yankees ahead early with a 410-foot blast off Pete Fairbanks in the first inning. The first baseman has been on a tear to open the year, logging at least one hit in seven of his first eight games. Overall, Rice is 10-for-27 with seven extra-base hits (including three homers), 11 RBI and a 1.380 OPS through his first 36 plate appearances.
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