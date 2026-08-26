Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Lifts homer No. 35

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rice went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Houston.

Rice blasted his third home run in his last nine games Wednesday. The All-Star slugger is now up 35 homers on the season, trailing only Yordan Alvarez's 36 long balls in the American League. For the year, Rice is slashing a robust .251/.350/.529 with 20 doubles, three triples, 83 RBI, three stolen bases and 83 runs scored across 546 plate appearances.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Collette Calls: Is There a 2027 Version Out There?
MLB
Collette Calls: Is There a 2027 Version Out There?
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago