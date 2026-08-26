Ben Rice News: Lifts homer No. 35

Rice went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Houston.

Rice blasted his third home run in his last nine games Wednesday. The All-Star slugger is now up 35 homers on the season, trailing only Yordan Alvarez's 36 long balls in the American League. For the year, Rice is slashing a robust .251/.350/.529 with 20 doubles, three triples, 83 RBI, three stolen bases and 83 runs scored across 546 plate appearances.