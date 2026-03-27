Ben Rice News: Not facing lefty
Rice is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
After going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday, Rice will take a seat Friday afternoon against southpaw Robbie Ray. Paul Goldschmidt will draw the start at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 252 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: Drafting With Utility Players in Mind6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More