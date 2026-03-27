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Ben Rice News: Not facing lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 10:59am

Rice is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

After going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday, Rice will take a seat Friday afternoon against southpaw Robbie Ray. Paul Goldschmidt will draw the start at first base.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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