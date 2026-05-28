Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Plates three runs Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Rice went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in a 7-0 win against the Royals on Wednesday.

Rice opened the scoring with an RBI triple -- his first three-bagger of the season -- in the fourth inning. The slugger added a two-run single in the seventh. With his three RBI, Rice pushed his total up to 37 on the campaign, tied for fifth-most in the AL. He's added 16 homers, 11 doubles, 40 runs, two steals and an excellent .290/.383/.623 slash line.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago