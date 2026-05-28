Ben Rice News: Plates three runs Wednesday
Rice went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in a 7-0 win against the Royals on Wednesday.
Rice opened the scoring with an RBI triple -- his first three-bagger of the season -- in the fourth inning. The slugger added a two-run single in the seventh. With his three RBI, Rice pushed his total up to 37 on the campaign, tied for fifth-most in the AL. He's added 16 homers, 11 doubles, 40 runs, two steals and an excellent .290/.383/.623 slash line.
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