Ben Rice News: Plates three runs Wednesday

Rice went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in a 7-0 win against the Royals on Wednesday.

Rice opened the scoring with an RBI triple -- his first three-bagger of the season -- in the fourth inning. The slugger added a two-run single in the seventh. With his three RBI, Rice pushed his total up to 37 on the campaign, tied for fifth-most in the AL. He's added 16 homers, 11 doubles, 40 runs, two steals and an excellent .290/.383/.623 slash line.