Ben Rice News: Rediscovering power stroke

Rice went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Rice gave New York a 3-1 lead with a prodigious 447-foot solo blast in the third inning. It was the slugger's second long ball over his past three games and his 34th of the campaign, tied for fifth-most in the majors. Fantasy managers who roster Rice are certainly glad to see his bat coming alive after he batted just .158 with only three home runs over his initial 27 contests following the All-Star break. Even with that slump, his .878 OPS ranks 13th-best in MLB.