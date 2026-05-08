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Ben Rice News: Rejoins lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Rice (hand) will start at first base and bat second in Friday's game versus the Brewers.

Rice missed each of the previous four contests while recovering from a left hand contusion, but he's ready to go Friday as the Yankees begin a road trip. The 27-year-old leads all of baseball with a 1.214 OPS this season.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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