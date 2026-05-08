Ben Rice News: Rejoins lineup Friday
Rice (hand) will start at first base and bat second in Friday's game versus the Brewers.
Rice missed each of the previous four contests while recovering from a left hand contusion, but he's ready to go Friday as the Yankees begin a road trip. The 27-year-old leads all of baseball with a 1.214 OPS this season.
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