Ben Rice News: Secures roster spot

Manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Rice will be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Giancarlo Stanton's elbow issues created an opening at designated hitter, and Rice took advantage of the opportunity during spring training with five homers and an .848 OPS in 69 plate appearances. The 26-year-old is likely to see most of his action at designated hitter but could also get looks at first base and catcher.