Ben Rice News: Showing no signs of slowing down
Rice went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk against Texas in Monday's 4-2 victory.
Rice opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run blast to center field in the third inning. That gave him at least one RBI in three of his past four games and pushed him to 10 total homers, tied for fourth-most in MLB. After breaking out with an .836 OPS and 26 long balls during the regular season last year, Rice has been even better in the early going of the current campaign. He's slashing .322/.447/.744 and has complemented the 10 homers with 23 RBI, 26 runs and a stolen base through 114 plate appearances.
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