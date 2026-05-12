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Ben Rice News: Swats 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Rice went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Rice got the Yankees going with a two-run blast in the third inning. Those ended up being the only runs the team would score, and Rice finished with two of New York's five total hits. The powerful first baseman went 0-for-13 in his prior three contests after returning from a four-game absence due to a hand injury, but Monday's homer suggests the issue is a thing of the past.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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