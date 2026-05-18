Ben Rice News: Swats 15th homer Sunday

Rice went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Rice opened the scoring in the contest with a solo blast to center field in the third inning. The long ball was his third over his past six games and his 15th overall this season. Rice is tied for fourth in the majors in home runs, is tied for 12th with 31 RBI and leads the league with a 1.077 OPS through 42 games.