Ben Rice News: Swats first spring homer

Rice went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win against the Red Sox.

Rice belted a run-scoring double in the third inning and capped the scoring in the game with a 412-foot solo shot in the fifth. The slugger is enjoying a nice spring, slashing .400/.471/.667 with four RBI through five games. Rice is slated to work as the Yankees' primary first baseman this season and should also see some time at catcher and DH.