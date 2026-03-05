Ben Rice News: Swats first spring homer
Rice went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win against the Red Sox.
Rice belted a run-scoring double in the third inning and capped the scoring in the game with a 412-foot solo shot in the fifth. The slugger is enjoying a nice spring, slashing .400/.471/.667 with four RBI through five games. Rice is slated to work as the Yankees' primary first baseman this season and should also see some time at catcher and DH.
