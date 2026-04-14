Ben Rice News: Taking seat again vs. lefty
Rice is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Rice will be idle for the second game in a row while the Angels send a second straight left-handed starter (Reid Detmers) to the hill. Platoon mate Paul Goldschmidt will fill in for Rice at first base and will bat leadoff.
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