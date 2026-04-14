Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Taking seat again vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rice is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Rice will be idle for the second game in a row while the Angels send a second straight left-handed starter (Reid Detmers) to the hill. Platoon mate Paul Goldschmidt will fill in for Rice at first base and will bat leadoff.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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