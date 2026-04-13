Ben Rice News: Taking seat versus lefty
Rice is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
It's lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for the Halos in Monday's series opener, marking the third time in four contests versus southpaws this season that the lefty-swinging Rice has been absent from the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt will hold down first base and bat leadoff for the Yankees.
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