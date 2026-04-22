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Ben Rice News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rice is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.

The left-handed-hitting Rice had started each of the last four games versus lefties, but he will take a seat Wednesday as the Red Sox send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. Paul Goldschmidt is handling first base and batting leadoff for the Yankees.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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