Ben Rice News: Taking seat Wednesday
Rice is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.
The left-handed-hitting Rice had started each of the last four games versus lefties, but he will take a seat Wednesday as the Red Sox send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. Paul Goldschmidt is handling first base and batting leadoff for the Yankees.
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