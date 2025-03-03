Ben Rortvedt Injury: Returns to action as DH on Saturday

Rortvedt (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Mets in Grapefruit League play.

Rortvedt played for the first time since receiving an injection in his sore right shoulder early last week, though he was limited to a non-defensive role. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rortvedt will be available off the bench again Monday versus Atlanta, but if called upon to play, the 27-year-old will most likely replace starting designated hitter Eloy Jimenez. According to MLB.com, the Rays are targeting Thursday's game versus the Phillies for Rortvedt's return to catching duty, assuming his throwing is no longer compromised by the shoulder issue.