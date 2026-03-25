Ben Rortvedt News: DFA'd by Mets
The Mets designated Rortvedt for assignment Wednesday.
Rortvedt was never going to make the Mets' roster as long as Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens were healthy, and the team's top two catchers are ready to go for Thursday's opener. The 28-year-old Rortvedt has been claimed off waivers three times already this offseason and could make it four.
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