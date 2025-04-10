Ben Rortvedt News: Getting fourth start of season

Rortvedt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Angels.

Rortvedt will enter the lineup for just the fourth time this season, with Danny Jansen drawing the other eight starts behind the plate through the Rays' first 12 games. Jansen is slashing a lowly .038/.194/.038 through his 31 plate appearances, so Rortvedt could work his way into more of a timeshare if he can provide more of an offensive spark in his future starts.