Ben Rortvedt News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Mets outrighted Rortvedt to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Rortvedt passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the Mets' 40-man roster. He has been outrighted previously, which gives Rortvedt the right to decline the assignment and elect free agency. It's unclear whether he plans to do that or report to Syracuse, where he would represent catching depth.
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