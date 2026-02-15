Ben Rortvedt headshot

Ben Rortvedt News: Scooped up by New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 11:42am

The Mets claimed Rortvedt off waivers Sunday.

Rortvedt has been continually on the move during the offseason, and he's now been claimed via waivers for a third time since the beginning of November. The 28-year-old likely won't have much roster security with the Mets since Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens are locked in as the big club's top catchers.

Ben Rortvedt
New York Mets
