Ben Williamson Injury: Day-to-day with back tightness
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Williamson is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Orioles due to back tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Williamson hasn't played since last Friday and hasn't started a game since last Tuesday, though it's unclear whether it's the back issue that's kept him out during that stretch. Cash noted that Williamson felt improvement Monday, but the manager also didn't rule out a stint on the injured list. Consider Williamson day-to-day for now.
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