Ben Williamson Injury: Exits after HBP
Williamson was removed from Friday's game against the Angels after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Williamson had been making his return from a back strain that sent him to the injured list last week, but he was pulled from Friday's contest immediately after taking a 98.6-mph sinker off his left hand in the sixth inning. He'll presumably head in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and Tampa Bay may have more information on his status after the game.
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