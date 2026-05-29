Ben Williamson headshot

Ben Williamson Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Williamson was removed from Friday's game against the Angels after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Williamson had been making his return from a back strain that sent him to the injured list last week, but he was pulled from Friday's contest immediately after taking a 98.6-mph sinker off his left hand in the sixth inning. He'll presumably head in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and Tampa Bay may have more information on his status after the game.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
34 days ago