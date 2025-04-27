Fantasy Baseball
Ben Williamson Injury: Managing back spasms

Published on April 27, 2025

Williamson was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins due to back spasms, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old woke up with back spasms after going 2-for-5 with four RBI and a run during Saturday's contest, so he didn't start at third base as initially expected. Williamson will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.

