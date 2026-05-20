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Ben Williamson Injury: Shelved with back strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Tampa Bay placed Williamson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a low back strain, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Williamson's stint on the IL will be retroactive to Sunday, as he hadn't played since Friday while tending to the back injury. Tampa Bay added Oliver Dunn to the 26-man active roster in a corresponding move to bolster their infield depth, but Carson Williams is the most likely candidate to serve as Williamson's replacement as the right-handed-hitting option of a platoon at second base with Richie Palacios.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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