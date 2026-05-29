Ben Williamson Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Williamson's left hand came back negative following his removal from Friday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Williamson took a 98.6-mph sinker off his left hand in the sixth inning of Friday's contest, but he seemingly escaped the incident without any severe damage. Manager Kevin Cash added that the 25-year-old could play Saturday, though the Rays may err on the side of caution and give him a day off to recover.