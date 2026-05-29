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Ben Williamson News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rays activated Williamson (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Williamson returning from his low-back strain, Carson Williams is being sent back to Triple-A Durham. Williamson last started May 12 and has slashed .268/.349/.339 with zero homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 14:24 BB:K across 127 plate appearances this season.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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