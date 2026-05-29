Ben Williamson News: Activated from injured list
The Rays activated Williamson (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Williamson returning from his low-back strain, Carson Williams is being sent back to Triple-A Durham. Williamson last started May 12 and has slashed .268/.349/.339 with zero homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 14:24 BB:K across 127 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More