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Ben Williamson News: Drawing fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 12:32pm

Williamson will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Guardians, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

After going 5-for-15 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk over the previous four contests, Williamson will stick in the starting nine for a fifth straight game. The Rays have faced three right-handed starters and two lefties during that stretch, so Williamson could be moving into more of a full-time role after having more recently been deployed in the short side of a platoon at second base with the left-handed-hitting Richie Palacios. Both Williamson and Palacios will likely see their opportunities at the keystone diminish once Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) is activated from the 10-day injured list.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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