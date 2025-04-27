Ben Williamson News: Drives in four runs

Williamson went 2-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored during Saturday's 14-0 win against the Mariners.

The 24-year-old has been operating as Seattle's primary third baseman with Jorge Polanco being limited to designated hitter, and Williamson delivered the first multi-RBI performance of his MLB career in Saturday's blowout. He has a .785 OPS for the season and has gone 8-for-19 during a modest five-game hit streak.