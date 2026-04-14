Ben Williamson News: Drives in three runs Tuesday
Williamson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored during the Rays' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Williamson helped give the Rays a 3-0 lead in the first inning after his sacrifice bunt brought two of his teammates home (one earned), before logging RBI doubles in the third and seventh. It was his first multi-RBI game of the season and fourth game with at least two hits, with his last taking place April 3 against the Twins. Williamson has opened the season slashing .271/.340/.354 with two steals, 11 runs scored and six RBI across 54 plate appearances.
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