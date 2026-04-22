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Ben Williamson News: Fading into platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Williamson will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Williamson had been on the bench for each of the last four games while the Rays faced right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll slot back into the lineup at the keystone as lefty Brandon Williamson takes the hill for the Reds. The Rays had previously been running more of a timeshare at second base through the first few weeks of the season, but Williamson since appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon at the position with the left-handed-hitting Richie Palacios.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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