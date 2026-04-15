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Ben Williamson News: Grabbing seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Williamson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.

He had two doubles and plated three runs in Tuesday's win over the White Sox, but he finds himself on the bench a day later. Williamson and Richie Palacios have shared second base for the Rays this season and it will be Palacios handling the keystone Wednesday.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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