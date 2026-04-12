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Ben Williamson News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Williamson had started in 10 of the past 11 games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while Taylor Walls and Richie Palacios form the Rays' middle-infield tandem. Once Gavin Lux (shoulder) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list and take over as the Rays' primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, Williamson could move into a utility role and see his playing time drop.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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