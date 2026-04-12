Ben Williamson News: Heading to bench Sunday
Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Williamson had started in 10 of the past 11 games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while Taylor Walls and Richie Palacios form the Rays' middle-infield tandem. Once Gavin Lux (shoulder) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list and take over as the Rays' primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, Williamson could move into a utility role and see his playing time drop.
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