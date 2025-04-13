Ben Williamson News: Heading to big leagues
The Mariners selected Williamson's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Though he's not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Williamson could end up getting a look in an everyday role at third base while Jorge Polanco likely remains limited to designated-hitter duties for the next week or two as he continues to manage side soreness. The No. 57 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Williamson compiled a .769 OPS and stole 19 bags in 25 attempts over 541 plate appearances between Double-A Arkansas and High-A Everett in 2024. He was slashing .281/.317/.333 with three extra-base hits (all doubles) and two stolen bases over 14 games for Tacoma prior to being called up.
