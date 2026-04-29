Ben Williamson News: On bench for second straight
Williamson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After making five consecutive starts in the middle infield, Williamson now finds himself on the bench for the second straight game, with both absences coming while the Rays have faced right-handed pitchers. Williamson looks like he'll continue to share second base with Richie Palacios until Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) is cleared to return from the injured list.
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