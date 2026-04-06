Ben Williamson headshot

Ben Williamson News: Remaining in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 10:17am

Williamson will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

After being activated from the injured list, Taylor Walls (oblique) will cover shortstop in the Rays' home opener, but Williamson will remain in the lineup for a seventh straight game while shifting over to the keystone. Through his first nine games with the Rays, Williamson is hitting .281, but he's not offering much aid in other categories (zero home runs, one steal, seven runs and three RBI). Even so, Williamson's slick fielding and ability to hit for contact may be enough for him to stick around in a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay middle infield.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago