Ben Williamson News: Remaining in starting nine

Williamson will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

After being activated from the injured list, Taylor Walls (oblique) will cover shortstop in the Rays' home opener, but Williamson will remain in the lineup for a seventh straight game while shifting over to the keystone. Through his first nine games with the Rays, Williamson is hitting .281, but he's not offering much aid in other categories (zero home runs, one steal, seven runs and three RBI). Even so, Williamson's slick fielding and ability to hit for contact may be enough for him to stick around in a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay middle infield.