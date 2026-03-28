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Ben Williamson News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:37am

Williamson is not in Tampa Bay's starting lineup against St. Louis on Saturday.

Williamson is coming off a strong performance Opening Day on Thursday against the Cardinals, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He'll be on the bench to open Saturday's game while Richie Palacios starts at second base and bats eighth.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
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