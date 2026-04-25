Ben Williamson News: Three-hit effort in win

Williamson went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Williamson provided damage late, lacing an RBI triple in the seventh inning before driving in another run with a double in the eighth. The 25-year-old has drawn back-to-back starts against righties and is in the lineup more often than not in the Rays' middle infield. On the year, he's slashing .261/.338/.362 with five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and two steals across 78 plate appearances.