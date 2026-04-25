Ben Williamson headshot

Ben Williamson News: Three-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Williamson went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Williamson provided damage late, lacing an RBI triple in the seventh inning before driving in another run with a double in the eighth. The 25-year-old has drawn back-to-back starts against righties and is in the lineup more often than not in the Rays' middle infield. On the year, he's slashing .261/.338/.362 with five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and two steals across 78 plate appearances.

Ben Williamson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Williamson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago