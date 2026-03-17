Ben Williamson News: Turning heads in camp

Williamson has impressed manager Kevin Cash this spring with his ability to handle second base and shortstop in addition to his burgeoning power, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

"The bat has really come to life," Cash said of Williamson. "He's a big, strong guy and the power has kind of showed up here. He's had some big at-bats and drives the ball well, so it looks like he can really help us." Acquired this offseason from Seattle, Williamson is hitting .375 with two home runs, two steals and a 5:4 K:BB in 36 plate appearances this spring. While the righty-hitting Williamson figures to be in the lineup against lefties, his strong spring and quality defense at multiple positions opens the door for him to find work against righties as well.