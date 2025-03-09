Benjamin Cowles News: Sent to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Cowles to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 25-year-old was added to Chicago's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, but he was never a likely candidate to make the Opening Day roster. Cowles spent last season at the Double-A level with both the Cubs and Yankees organizations, and he had a .286/.372/.457 slash line with nine homers and 14 steals in 92 games.