Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa Injury: Back on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Astros placed Sousa on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

After missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury, Sousa is now set to sit out another couple of weeks due to an elbow issue, though it remains unknown whether he'll require more than a minimum stay. Jayden Murray was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the void in Houston's bullpen.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
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