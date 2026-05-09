Bennett Sousa Injury: Back on injured list
The Astros placed Sousa on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
After missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury, Sousa is now set to sit out another couple of weeks due to an elbow issue, though it remains unknown whether he'll require more than a minimum stay. Jayden Murray was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the void in Houston's bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennett Sousa See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?40 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes64 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: All-Stars, All-Sleepers and All-Undrafted Teams295 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennett Sousa See More