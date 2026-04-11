Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sousa (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

Sousa opened the regular season on the injured list after suffering a left oblique strain during his final spring training appearance. It's unclear how many rehab outings he'll need, but the Astros never imagined the southpaw needing much more than a minimum-length IL stint, so he could be added to the big-league bullpen relatively soon.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
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